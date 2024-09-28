Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year’s Sheffield 10K is fast approaching, and runners have been reflecting on what inspired them to take on the challenge.

The Sheffield Mutual Sheffield 10K, in partnership with Sheffield City Council, is taking place on Sunday (September 29) at 9:30am, starting from Arundel Gate.

The primary objective of every Run For All event including the Sheffield 10K is to fundraise for local charities and causes that need support most.

Participants will fundraise substantial sums for charities including Cavendish Cancer Care, Paces, Sheffield Futures, St Luke’s Sheffield Hospice, Snowdrop project, Roundabout, The Children’s Hospital Charity and the Jane Tomlinson Appeal.

A fantastic atmosphere is always generated by the enthusiastic local support - thousands took part in 2023, and organisers say it is going to be even bigger and better in 2024.

People taking part have shared their stories which have inspired them to take part, and who will be on their minds tomorrow.

Team Oliver Howe, for The Children’s Hospital Charity

The parents of Oliver Howe have rallied a team of 30 friends and family together to raise money for their son’s legacy.

Oliver Howe, from Barnsley, was just eight years old when he died of a rare and aggressive brain tumour.

Two and a half years of heartache and hope followed his initial hospital trip, as he received nine surgeries, chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments to try and fight the cancer.

He sadly passed away on February 1, 2023, and his family and friends are channelling their grief into fundraising.

Oliver spent much of his life on the Charity-funded cancer and leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children's Hospital | TCHC/Howe family

Team Oliver Howe hopes to reach the first £10,000 of their £100,000 this weekend as they take on the Sheffield 10K.

David, Oliver’s dad, said: “There is nothing better than knowing you're helping some child and their family who are going through something similar to ours and I know from experience that every penny that we raise for Sheffield Children’s does make a difference.

“Oliver will be looking down on us this Sunday with his famous big smile and be proud of the work Team Oliver Howe continues to do in his name.”

Laura, Oliver’s mum, added: “We will always try and turn things into a positive as this is what Oliver would want. Our lives now are about keeping Oliver's legacy alive, and we hope people will never forget what an amazing young man he was.

Oliver and his parents, Laura and David | Howe family

“Oliver will always be the strongest, bravest, kindest, happiest person we will ever know. Everything he went through inspires others and makes the world such a better place.”

You can donate to The Children’s Hospital Charity through Oliver’s memory meadow here.

Danielle and Luke, running for The Lucas Brand Moyamoya Foundation in memory of their son

In a poignant and fitting tribute to their late son Lucas, parents Danielle and Luke will be taking on the 10K, raising funds for the Lucas Brand Moyamoya Foundation.

Lucas was only eight years old when he passed away on September 29, 2023 - one year to the day before the race - following a short illness with Moyamoya.

The disease is a rare, one in a million, progressive cerebrovascular disorder caused by blocked arteries at the base of the brain.

Moyamoya means “puff of smoke” in Japanese and is used to describe the tangled appearance of tiny vessels compensating for the blockage.

The disease primarily affects children, but can also occur in adults.

His parents said: “Our son fell asleep in the arms of mummy & daddy, leaving us and his little sister, Isla behind beyond heartbroken.

“During his fight the most obvious thing was the lack of awareness for the disease across the medical profession and the absence of any support for families going through these tough times.”

Luke and Danielle set up the foundation in his memory, which hopes to increase awareness in the UK, improve knowledge and diagnosis within the NHS, and support friends and family who are affected.

Luke, running for Cardiac Risk in the Young in memory of Rodge

Luke will take on the 10K in memory of his dear friend Rodge, who passed away following a cardiac arrest one year ago.

He said: "Last year the world lost the most kind, caring, and thoughtful man, far too soon.

Rodge sadly passed away after a cardiac arrest. | Run for All

“Rodge, loved by everyone fortunate enough to cross paths with him, sadly passed away taking part in a half marathon.

"We’re running in his memory to raise funds for C-R-Y, Cardiac Risk in Young. It’s a charity close to the heart of his family and, one that does incredible work, helping to identify otherwise undiagnosed conditions.

“It’s not until something so tragic happens that you realise just how prevalent unidentified, underlying health issues are. Hopefully, with the help and, support of others, we can highlight the importance of cardiac screening and, help raise awareness of these conditions.”

Michael brings turtle power to Sheffield 10k in memory of his wife Michelle

Michael King, champion supporter of St Luke’s Sheffield Hospice, will run in memory of his wife Michelle.

Michelle, who was a psychiatric nurse, spent time at St Luke’s before she sadly passed away in 2019 at age 54.

She survived breast cancer, diagnosed in 2003, but was sadly later found to have developed a brain tumour.

Michael said: “I’ll be running the Sheffield 10K with Mi-Shell on my back.

Michael will run the 10K wearing 'Mi-Shell' in Michelle's memory | Michael/Run for All

“Michelle used to jump on my back and say she was ‘Mi Shell’ so I know she’d have been laughing if she could see me.

“St Luke’s is such a special place that gave magnificent care to my wife when she needed it the most. The Hospice has to raise £10.5 million this year for it to continue and hopefully my fundraising will help towards this target.

“I know that my Michelle would want me to try and help, especially as it involves running in Sheffield, a place she loved. I couldn’t think of a more appropriate way to end this year’s events."

He has also taken on an abseil abseil down the side of Sheffield Hallam’s University’s Owen Building and a two-day sponsored walk from Scarborough to Whitby (both places they visited together) via Robin Hood’s Bay, raising £14,000 for the hospice.

Team Tom, running in memory of Tom and fundraising for his daughters

Carl Griffiths will be running in memory of his late friend Tom and in support of Tom’s two daughters, Daisy and Poppy.

He said: “Myself and Tom's family, including sister Emily, and parents Heather and Gary, along with many of our friends will be taking on the Sheffield 10K challenge to raise funds for two incredible young girls, Daisy and Poppy, the daughters of my late friend Tom.”

He was diagnosed with X-Linked Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), a rare genetic condition that damages the membrane covering nerve cells in the brain and sadly has no cure.

His health rapidly deteriorated from Easter, until he was unable to speak, swallow, or move, and sadly passed away on July 25 of this year.