Watch the video as Sheffield TikToker Miss Leanne London shaves head for charity

Leanne Carr has attracted 163, 000 followers through posting updates about her life through her Miss Leanne London account on video sharing platform TikTok.

The 34-year-old, who lives in Mosborough, shaved her head in aid of a number of charities close to her heart.

She live streamed the event on her TikTok channel from The Queen Hotel pub on Saturday, April 23, on what also marked her 34th birthday.

Leanne has so far raised more than £3000 from the ‘birthday buzz cut’ will be split equally between the Mind charity and the Stroke Association.

Leanne will also be donating her discarded hair to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children with cancer and other illnesses.

She said: “It was a brilliant night. I was so anxious all day, and cried a little whilst actually doing it. But I loved the finish look and all my doubts disappeared.

"It feels amazing and strange how not strange it is. I went out with friends after I’d shaved my head, and it was very empowering and freeing rocking a shaved head in public. Everyone I spoke to loved my new look.

“I’d love to thank everyone who donated and supported, especially my boyfriend who has been so supportive and encouraging throughout the whole process. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the love from my friends and family too.”

She added: “Both charities are close to my heart. I’ve had friends and family suffer with mental health and both my grandmas, and sadly one of my friends, have all died from strokes.

"Donating my hair to the Little Princess Trust will hopefully make a child smile a little after going through something terrible."

Members of the public can still donate to Leanne's online Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/team/BirthdayBuzzcut