Watch the ecstasy before the heartbreak as fans in Sheffield celebrate England's Euro 2024 equaliser
The hurt continued for England fans as their Euro 2024 dream was ultimately extinguished by a classy Spain side.
But there was a moment to savour for supporters as Cole Palmer’s cool strike briefly brought them level, fuelling hope that this could be the Three Lions’ year.
This clip shows the jubilation which greeted the equaliser at the Wildcard Bar & Grill on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield.
