Watch the ecstasy before the heartbreak as fans in Sheffield celebrate England's Euro 2024 equaliser

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 15th Jul 2024, 10:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The hurt continued for England fans as their Euro 2024 dream was ultimately extinguished by a classy Spain side.

But there was a moment to savour for supporters as Cole Palmer’s cool strike briefly brought them level, fuelling hope that this could be the Three Lions’ year.

This clip shows the jubilation which greeted the equaliser at the Wildcard Bar & Grill on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield.

Related topics:SheffieldEuro 2024EnglandCole PalmerSupportersEcclesall Road

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice