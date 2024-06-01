The Star joined the LGBT+ community and supporters as Kelham Pride 2024 took place for the first time.

The event was brought to Sheffield by Kelham Island & Neepsend Community Alliance (KINCA) to show the welcoming neighbourhood of the Kelham and Neepsend community

More than 4,000 people were recorded to join the debut event, which saw a line-up of live entertainment take to a stage, plus acts at partnering venues.

While the day started off cloudy and grey, the sun couldn’t stay away and shone onto the rainbow of colours that gathered on Burton Road and beyond.