Dominic Di Tommaso showed why he is one of the biggest names in parkour by jumping from the bridge on Commercial Street to Shude Hill below, via a concrete overhang.

The jaw-dropping feat, in which he vaults the railings and performs a neat tumble before landing on the street beside Ponds Forge leisure centre, has racked up an incredible 1.4 million views and been liked more than 200,000 times since he shared it with his 1.7m followers on Instagram.

Now, Dominic, who goes by the nickname Dom Tomato, has revealed more about the origins of one of his most popular stunts and how he came to be performing it in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freeunning star Dominic Di Tommaso's amazing stunts, like the one he pulled off in Sheffield city centre, have helped him amass 1.7 million followers on Instagram (pic: Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool)

He said: “I travelled to Sheffield to revisit some friends and parkour spots that I have been to in the past. Fortunately I managed to see a whole bunch of new ones too! I have been Sheffield numerous times over the years. They have a great vibrant community and some really interesting architecture.

“With this specific jump, I saw it the night before and was able to do mental preparation throughout the evening and in the morning before going back to attack the jump. Once I was there it was about a 20-minute process of visualisation and warm up to get myself in the right zone.

“The public‘s reaction was very flattering. A lot of people were in awe and interested to know how it worked. There was an entirely positive and excited outlook from the general people nearby.”

Dominic Di Tommaso, who is one of the biggest names in the sport of parkour, or freerunning, has expressed his love for Sheffield (pic: Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool)

Dominic, who hails from Sydney, Australia, is a Red Bull-sponsored athlete who is part of the famed Team Farang group of freerunners.

The 29-year-old has managed to transcend the sport since taking it up 15 years ago, having previously excelled at ballet and figure skating, and worked full-time as a bin man.

In 2021, he appeared alongside Michael Caine and Game of Thrones star Lena Headey in Twist, a modern take on Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist.