Hazal Nehir, who has more than 100,000 Instagram followers, delighted fans with her latest hair-raising performance in which she bravely cleared the daunting gap between rooftops overlooking The Moor in Sheffield city centre.

The 27-year-old from Turkey is a leading light of parkour, having won the Women's Speed Run category at the Lion City Gathering 2019 and competed in the prestigious Red Bull Art of Motion Finals.

She has also appeared as a stuntwoman in the big budget action-comedy film 6 Underground, directed by Michael Bay and starring Ryan Reynolds.

Parkour star Hazal Nehir leaping between rooftops in Sheffield (pic: Lorian Biet)

Hazal nailed the ambitious aerial feat while spending three days in Sheffield with fellow parkour enthusiasts exploring the challenges the city has to offer.

Posting the clip, she wrote: “Quick and fun gap from yesterday. I love it so much here just too much walking my ankles are sore.”

Her stunning leap, which has racked up nearly 25,000 views, was filmed by parkour expert and friend Lorian Biet, who lives in Sheffield and has just launched a new stunt action movie academy, SAM-4UK.

Hazal Nehir competing in the finals of the Red Bull Art of Motion freerunning competition in Matera, Italy (pic: Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool)

Parkour, or freerunning, is a fast-growing sport in which participants display a combination of strength, balance, fitness and agility while running, jumping and climbing their way across obstacles as quickly and creatively as possible, and Lorian said Sheffield is a great city for enthusiasts.

He said: “Hazal really wanted to check out the parkour opportunities in Sheffield after watching a video and being impressed by what she saw.

“She was only planning to stay for one day, having travelled up from London, but ended up having so much fun that she spent three days here.”

Lorian said Sheffield had been globally renowned for its parkour scene and although some of the big names once based here had moved on it remained a great place to enjoy the sport.

He told how some of the top spots for practising parkour in Sheffield included the the Odeon and O2 Academy buildings in the city centre, Snig Hill police station and various locations around Kelham Island.