It’s all smiles and sunshine at Sheffield’s Fan City this afternoon, as everyone prepares to cheer on England in the quarter-finals.

Fan City is a 4,000-capacity football and food village which has taken over Devonshire Green during the European tournament this summer.

Scores of fans have made it out to the Fan City today to watch the match on the big screen, and cheer on the Three Lions as they attempt to beat Switzerland in the quarter-final clash.

Historically, England has only made it through to two finals and three semi-finals of international football tournaments.