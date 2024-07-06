Watch as Sheffield fans cheer on England from Fan City & give their verdict on final score
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fan City is a 4,000-capacity football and food village which has taken over Devonshire Green during the European tournament this summer.
Scores of fans have made it out to the Fan City today to watch the match on the big screen, and cheer on the Three Lions as they attempt to beat Switzerland in the quarter-final clash.
Historically, England has only made it through to two finals and three semi-finals of international football tournaments.
This video shows you what some of the fans present at the Fan City had to say about England’s chances of making it through to the last four.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.