She was performing outside the Frenchgate Centre in St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster, when a group of police officers on patrol stopped to watch the performance.

One was coaxed into picking up the microphone and joining the 26-year-old in a rousing rendition of the Leonard Cohen classic Hallelujah, later made famous by Jeff Buckley and X-Factor winner Alexandra Burke.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the moment a police officer sang Hallelujah alongside The Voice star Leona Jorgensen in Doncaster town centre (Photo: Leona Jørgensen/TikTok)

Members of the public joined in the fun, singing along to the chorus as they enjoyed the duet.

Sharing the video on her TikTok account, Leona wrote: “So this lovely police officer joined with me – hallelujah!

She added: “This lovely police officer joined in – what a vibe!”

Leona sang a cover of Sunflower by Post Malone and Swae Lee, impressing judge Anne Marie when she appeared on the show in January.

She made it through the blind auditions stage after being picked out by Rockaybe and Ciao Adios singer Anne-Marie and progressed through the battle rounds and semi-final before being eliminated in the public vote with a place in the grand final at stake.