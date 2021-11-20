Watch as South Yorkshire police officer joins Sheffield star of The Voice Leona Jorgensen for singalong
This is the moment a South Yorkshire police officer joined The Voice star Leona Norskov Jorgensen for an impromptu singalong.
Leona, who lives in Sheffield and can often be seen busking on the streets in and around her home town, wowed viewers on the ITV talent show earlier this year as she narrowly missed out on a place in the grand final.
She was performing outside the Frenchgate Centre in St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster, when a group of police officers on patrol stopped to watch the performance.
One was coaxed into picking up the microphone and joining the 26-year-old in a rousing rendition of the Leonard Cohen classic Hallelujah, later made famous by Jeff Buckley and X-Factor winner Alexandra Burke.
Members of the public joined in the fun, singing along to the chorus as they enjoyed the duet.
Sharing the video on her TikTok account, Leona wrote: “So this lovely police officer joined with me – hallelujah!
Leona sang a cover of Sunflower by Post Malone and Swae Lee, impressing judge Anne Marie when she appeared on the show in January.
She made it through the blind auditions stage after being picked out by Rockaybe and Ciao Adios singer Anne-Marie and progressed through the battle rounds and semi-final before being eliminated in the public vote with a place in the grand final at stake.
The show was eventually won by Scottish singer Craig Eddie whose renditions of James Arthur’s Train Wreck and No Doubt’s Don’t Speak ensured victory in the show’s 10th series.