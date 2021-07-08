England’s 2-1 defeat marks the first time the team has ever made it to the last stretch of the competition and is the first time in 55 years that it has reached a final in a major tournament.

Manager Gareth Southgate was overjoyed, celebrating in front of fans at Wembley and breathing a sigh of relief at finally making up for his missed penalty in the Euro semi-finals back in 1996.

England fans celebrating on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield

And he wasn’t the only one basking in the glory.

Fans in Sheffield were making the most of the incredible result, with car horns blaring, people dancing in the street and “it’s coming home” blasting through the air.

Fans celebrated on Ecclesall Road and West Street, bringing traffic to a halt.

There were people jumping into the fountain in Barker’s Pool, singing their hearts out to strangers and jumping for joy after an unbelievably tense game.

England fans in Sheffield city centre

Areas around Devonshire Street and Barker’s Pool were a hub of activity as revellers spilled out of the city centre bars to continue celebrating on the streets.

There will be lots of sore heads and tired eyes this morning, but at least people will never forget the night Southgate’s England team made history.

The squad will now face Italy in the final at Wembley on Sunday, July 11, with an 8pm kick off.