Fans and communities across the city and country celebrated like never before after England captain Harry Kane hit the decisive goal following a penalty.

Packed pubs exploded with cheers and the party spilled onto city centre streets at the final whistle, after 30 nail biting minutes of extra time.

It means England will now play Italy at the Wembley in the final on Sunday.

England fans celebrate in The Common Room

Barker’s Pool was once again the centre of celebrations as jubilant fans sang and danced together.

“We all feel on top of the world right now,” said fan Thomas Hoiland, at the Common Room Sports Bar, on Devonshire Street. “How classic of England to miss and penalty and bounce it right back in again. It couldn’t have been more classic.”

The kick by Harry Kane was initially deflected only to be shot back into the goal in an excruciating penalty goal 15 minutes into extra time.

England fan Matty Lunn said: “That was the biggest 15 minutes of my life. I have never seen anything like this. We’ve come a long, long way since Iceland. It’s euphoria, just euphoria.

Celebrations after the final whistle

“The younger generation have put their faith in Southgate. We all have faith in him.”

The bar on Devonshire Street had been struck silent when Denmark scored an early goal in the 30th minute, only to come out roaring when an own goal early in the second half brought the score 1-1.

Earlier in the day, the mood in the city’s sports bars had been more apprehensive before kick-off than the last two matches.

Fans went into the Germany game with tempered expectations given the history. But win England did, and the buzz ahead of the Ukraine match made the decisive 4-0 success feel like a victory lap.

Celebrating victory in The Common Room

But yesterday, there had a shared pang of anxiety. It only disappeared on the final whistle.

"This could be the banana peel,” said one fan, Will, in the Common Room Sports Bar. “It’s a very easy slip up if they aren’t careful.”

"I’m confident,” countered his mate Elliot. “But I just feel it’s going to be a difficult game."

"It’s in reach is the worst thing,” said his friend Matty. “We knew we couldn’t win the World Cup, but we could win this one.”

Fans celebrate England's victory at The Common Room