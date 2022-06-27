Neil Cox, aged 33, regularly runs in the nude in the picturesque area in Shining Tor.

A local woman who was in the area to view the summer solstice sunset last Wednesday, however, got a big surprise as Neil casually ran past her and smiled.

She then decided to capture him running and share the video to Facebook, which prompted several 'cheeky' comments, including Neil's admission that it was him.

Neil, who lives in Cheshire said he's been doing a lot of fell running since moving to the area. Picture by Neil Cox.

Nicky Land, 45, said: "We went out up Shining Tor in Goyt Valley in the High Peak. We are locals so we knew it would be a great place to watch the summer solstice sunset.

"It's a long walk to the top but the sunshine is spectacular, (so) we do yoga silhouette photography just for fun.

"Half way up, we looked back to check our dog was still keeping up, only to see in the distance a jogger totally naked.

"My first thought was 'nooo', we were mistaken, then we saw clearer, we let him pass as we had our dog.

Neil said he is very familiar with the area in the Peak District and normally carries a small waist pouch with minimalist survival gear. Picture by Neil Cox.

"He was so polite with greeting us as he carried on running. We were in awe, we couldn't believe what we had just seen.

"We pleasantly said hello and let him pass but then on looking at him running he looked so carefree!”

‘I have nothing to hide’

Neil said the responses he receives are nearly always positive. Picture by Neil Cox

The Facebook post, which was posted on High Peak Live, has so far been viewed thousands of times with many applauding his confidence and bravery.

But it’s also got its fair share of ‘naughty’ comments, with one person joking: ‘Obviously doesn’t want tan lines!”

Neil, who has been a naturist for five years, said: "I run several times a week, often naked, and so occasionally social media posts do pop up.

"I don't think there should be any shame in naturism and I have nothing to hide, so if I'm aware of the social media posts, I'll just comment on them and say it's me.

"It gives a good opportunity for discussion - many people don't come across naturists that often, but us opening up provides a forum to help build understanding and acceptance of naturists, and gives us an opportunity to learn from others as well.

Neil added: “I think it’s great that people are engaging. I see positivity and acceptance in the humour. I run a lot and come across people regularly, and the responses are nearly always positive.”

He said in the warmer months, he lives naked 'nearly all of the time', so running naked is nothing special.

He said: "I'm just carrying on with my day. My job can be stressful at times and many people run for relaxation.

"For me, I can't explain why, but the level of relaxation is noticeably stronger if I run naked."

He said with the support of his non-naturist girlfriend, he has gained the confidence to be more publicly open about it.

And he does so for a good cause too, as he and three other friends are preparing to embark on a 1,000-mile naked bike ride across the UK this summer to raise money for charity.

The group, called Freewilders, will be raising funds in support of Rewilding Britain and Mind.