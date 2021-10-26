Walkley Primary School play area in Sheffield set alight by arsonists, say fire service

A Sheffield school’s play area has reportedly been set alight by arsonists.

By Alastair Ulke
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 8:46 am

Firefighters from Rivelin were called to Walkley Primary School in Hillfoot on Sunday, October 24 at 7.13pm to reports of a blaze.

They found a fire had been started in the play area of the school, which they put out by 7.35pm.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service says it now believes the fire was started deliberately.

Walkley Primary School in Sheffield, where the playground was set alight by arsonists

Walkley Primary School and South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a comment.

