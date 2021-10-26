Walkley Primary School play area in Sheffield set alight by arsonists, say fire service
A Sheffield school’s play area has reportedly been set alight by arsonists.
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 8:46 am
Firefighters from Rivelin were called to Walkley Primary School in Hillfoot on Sunday, October 24 at 7.13pm to reports of a blaze.
They found a fire had been started in the play area of the school, which they put out by 7.35pm.
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service says it now believes the fire was started deliberately.
Walkley Primary School and South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a comment.