Firefighters from Rivelin were called to Walkley Primary School in Hillfoot on Sunday, October 24 at 7.13pm to reports of a blaze.

They found a fire had been started in the play area of the school, which they put out by 7.35pm.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service says it now believes the fire was started deliberately.

Walkley Primary School in Sheffield, where the playground was set alight by arsonists