Sheffield Magistrates’ Court previously heard how Jared O’Mara, aged 39, of Walker Close, Grenoside, Sheffield, has been charged with fraudulently claiming £28,700 from the Independent Parliamentary Standards Agency between June and February 2020.

He previously appeared at the magistrates’ court in September alongside his former chief of staff Gareth Arnold, aged 28, of School Lane, Dronfield.

The former MP is accused of submitting seven different fraudulent invoices including four allegedly relating to the reimbursement for services provided to Mr O’Mara by Confident About Autism South Yorkshire amounting to £19,400.

Pictured is Jared O'Mara, former MP for Sheffield Hallam, who has denied seven counts of fraud and one count of acquiring drugs.

The other three matters were allegedly concerning the reimbursement for services provided by Arnold, amounting to £9,300.

Gareth Arnold is charged with six of the same fraud by false representation counts faced by Mr O’Mara.

Mr Arnold’s charges exclude one invoice from Mr O’Mara’s list of alleged offences which was worth £4,650 and was allegedly submitted as a claim for reimbursements for services from CAASY.

John Woodliff, aged 42, of Hesley Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield, appeared at the magistrates’ hearing, and together with O’Mara, faces a charge of being concerned in the acquisition, retention or use or control of criminal property, namely a controlled drug, between October 2018 and August 2019.

O’Mara has pleaded not guilty to his eight charges and Arnold and Woodliff entered not guilty pleas to all their charges.