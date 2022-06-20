But that is what grieving Sheffield son Bradley Kirk is getting ready to do, just a few months after his mum’s death, aged 47, ended the original suggestion of them doing it together.

Mum Sylvia Kirk, originally from Gleadless, wanted to do the jump with Bradley. But she lost a battle with cancer on April 29, after having previously thought she had beaten the disease.

Picture shows Bradley Kirk, from Norfolk Park, Sheffield, with mum Sylivia, from Gleadless, who died earlier this year after a battle with cancer. Bradley is to take a skydive in her memory, which his mum originally hoped to do with him

Bradley, aged 24, from Norfolk Park, has now decided that he will complete the dream for his mum – and use it as a chance to raise money for those who helped her in her last months.

Sylvia was originally diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2018 – but quickly got the all clear because it had been diagnosed early.

However two years later, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She fought the illness and it was thought she had won her battle in November 2020.

But she was rediagnosed in February 2021 with a secondary form of cancer.

Following treatment, Bradley said she was initially doing well. But after Christmas, she deteriorated.

She spent her last days in Rotherham Hospice before losing her battle on April 29. Bradley said the hospice’s staff and volunteers took care of his mum in her final moments and ensured she was comfortable and painless.

He added: “No amount of money will repay the compassion and care these guys bring in their line of work.”

Bradley is full of praise for the work of the hospice, which he describes as a special, peaceful place.

But he regrets not having done the skydive while his mum was still alive.

He said: “My mum and I wanted to do a skydive, but neither dared to book it.

“I was terrified. We were looking to do it, but she became too ill to go ahead and do it. Even when he was bed bound, she still wanted to do it.

“She had no fear – she would have just got up and done it.

“She never had much time for herself – she was quite selfless.

“I wish we had done the skydive when mum was still alive. I stuck by her side all the way through. When she was poorly, she then said ‘do it for both of us’.

“Mum would be giggling, and saying she’ll believe it when she sees it. I’m terrified of heights, and virtually passed out a quarter of the way up on the London Eye!

“She’ll be there in spirit cheering me on.”

He said work colleagues at OSL Cutting Technologies planned to come and watch him and had been supportive throughout his mum’s illness.

“In memory of my mum, I will stick to my word and proceed with the skydive on August 16,” he added.

It will be at Langar, in Nottingham. Log on to https://www.gofundme.com/f/sponsored-sky-dive-in-memory-of-sylvia-kirk to sponsor Bradley.