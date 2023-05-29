A ‘true animal lover’ from Sheffield who dedicated her life to helping pets in need has sadly died.

Vera Buckley, who was born in Hillsborough, was one of the unsung heroes who kept Thornberry Animal Sanctuary running and ensured it could care for the cats, dogs and other animals who needed its support. The charity in North Anston, just outside Sheffield, called her a ‘very special woman’ who would be sorely missed.

Announcing the sad news, it said: “It is with a very heavy heart that we bring to you the sad news, one of our much valued volunteers, adopter and supporters of Thornberry has passed away at the age of 92 years old!

“Vera Buckley volunteered at Thornberry working in our donation barn, she was chief tea maker and a dedicated street collector right up to the Covid pandemic…. Sending our deepest condolences to her friends and family at this very sad time. A true animal lover and a very special lady.”

Vera Buckley was a much-loved volunteer at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, which has paid tribute to the 'true animal lover' and 'very special woman' following her death