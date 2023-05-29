News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake
Watch huge Owls goal as Josh Windass sends them to the Championship
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations

Vera Buckley: Tributes paid to 'very special' woman from Sheffield who dedicated life to helping animals

A ‘true animal lover’ from Sheffield who dedicated her life to helping pets in need has sadly died.
By Robert Cumber
Published 29th May 2023, 19:54 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 19:54 BST

Vera Buckley, who was born in Hillsborough, was one of the unsung heroes who kept Thornberry Animal Sanctuary running and ensured it could care for the cats, dogs and other animals who needed its support. The charity in North Anston, just outside Sheffield, called her a ‘very special woman’ who would be sorely missed.

Announcing the sad news, it said: “It is with a very heavy heart that we bring to you the sad news, one of our much valued volunteers, adopter and supporters of Thornberry has passed away at the age of 92 years old!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Vera Buckley volunteered at Thornberry working in our donation barn, she was chief tea maker and a dedicated street collector right up to the Covid pandemic…. Sending our deepest condolences to her friends and family at this very sad time. A true animal lover and a very special lady.”

Most Popular
Vera Buckley was a much-loved volunteer at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, which has paid tribute to the 'true animal lover' and 'very special woman' following her deathVera Buckley was a much-loved volunteer at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, which has paid tribute to the 'true animal lover' and 'very special woman' following her death
Vera Buckley was a much-loved volunteer at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, which has paid tribute to the 'true animal lover' and 'very special woman' following her death

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary has appealed for more retail volunteers to support the charity. For more information about the charity, and how to get involved, visit: https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org.

Related topics:SheffieldHillsborough