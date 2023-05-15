4 . Pluto

Pluto came to Helping Yorkshire Poundies as an emergency after being hit by a car and breaking his leg. The seven-month-old puppy, who was also emaciated, had to have his leg amputated. HYP said: "What a terrible start to his short life he's had but, with your help, we will turn this boy's luck around! We are absolutely determined that he will now have the life he's always deserved." Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies