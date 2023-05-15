Rescue centres in South Yorkshire step in to try to re-home unwanted, abandoned, neglected and unloved dogs day after day.
Some of the dogs end up in rescue centres through their owners being too ill to care for them or passing away.
Others are handed in by owners unable to afford to keep them.
Each dog in need of a rescue home has its own unique back story, and some are utterly heartbreaking.
Here are eight dogs desperate for a new home and love.
1. Rescue dogs
There are a number of dogs being cared for by rescue organisations in South Yorkshire, including Thornberry Animal Sanctuary and Helping Yorkshire Poundies Photo: National World
2. Teddy
Teddy is an unhappy little dog in kennels.
Helping Yorkshire Poundies said he "doesn't know" what he has done to "have ended up abandoned, alone and unwanted in a kennel at nearly 11 years young" Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies
3. Puppy 1
'Puppy 1' is under the care of Helping Yorkshire Poundies after breakign her leg, needing an urgent operation to repair the fracture and her owner being unable to aford the treatment.
HYP said: "The only other option was euthanasia....how could we turn our backs and let that happen to a five week old puppy? We absolutely couldn't! "
A foster home is needed for the pup to recover in following her operation. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies
4. Pluto
Pluto came to Helping Yorkshire Poundies as an emergency after being hit by a car and breaking his leg.
The seven-month-old puppy, who was also emaciated, had to have his leg amputated.
HYP said: "What a terrible start to his short life he's had but, with your help, we will turn this boy's luck around! We are absolutely determined that he will now have the life he's always deserved." Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies