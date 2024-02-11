News you can trust since 1887
Valentine's Day Sheffield: 11 of the most romantic spots for a marriage proposal, including Rivelin Valley

If you’ve been building up the courage to pop the question, Valentine’s Day could be the excuse you need to make that marriage proposal.
By Robert Cumber
Published 11th Feb 2024, 05:00 GMT
There is no shortage of romantic settings in Sheffield for you to pledge your undying love to that someone special, from spectacular landscapes to beautiful buildings.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, on February 14, we’ve put together a list of some of the most romantic spots at which to propose, several of which are also wedding venues where you can tie the knot if all goes to plan and they say yes.