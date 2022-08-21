News you can trust since 1887
9 of the most romantic places to take your partner on a first date in Sheffield including Ladybower Reservoir, Botanical Gardens and Kelham Island

First dates can be nerve-wracking and figuring out what to do with your date to make the most of your first impressions can be a tricky task. Luckily for you, we have compiled a list of Sheffield’s top first date spots.

By Hajra Akbar
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 4:45 am

Whether you're looking to head out on a first date with someone special or with a new boo, we've got the lowdown on the best places to which you can go in Sheffield.

From fancy restaurants to a serene reservoir walk, these are some of the best places to visit in Sheffield on a date.

1. Ladybower Revervoir

IF you both enjoy the outdoors more, the Peak District is right on Sheffield’s door step and makes for a memorable first date. A walk around Ladybower Reservoir offers beautiful sights and plenty of time to chat with your date, there are also many pubs in the area afterwards for a casual drink or a bite to eat.

2. Domo

The Sardinian restraunt in the heart of Kellham Island offering some of the tastiest and authentic food that Sheffield has to offer - And they have got you covered when it comes to the romantic side of things too.

3. The Works Cafe

The Works Cafe, in Kelham Island was recomended by one of our star readers and it is a wonderful place to take our partner on a cute date.

4. Botanical Gardens

The Sheffield Botanical gardens are also one of the best spots for a romantic first date. You can walk through the gardens and even visit the Cafe and the famous bear pit.

