Valentine's Day 2024: These are Sheffield's 14 most romantic place names across the city

These Sheffield addresses all sound like they were thought of with loved-up couples in mind
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 11th Feb 2023, 00:09 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 10:17 GMT

It’s that time of year when thoughts turn to love, as we rush to buy cards and book restaurants for special dates with our beloved!

We probably all know the areas of the city we find the most romantic, be that a favourite restaurant or a cherished park or area of countryside.

But what are the most romantic place names in the city? Ahead of Valentine’s Day, we have checked the maps and the A to Zs to find the addresses and districts of Sheffield that sound like they were made for love – see them and judge for yourself in our gallery.

Our gallery shows what may be Sheffield's 14 most romantic place names!

1. Sheffield's most romantic place names

Our gallery shows what may be Sheffield's 14 most romantic place names! Photo: National World / Google

It may not look the part - but what address could be more romantic than Love Street. In recent years however, the address, behind Sheffield Crown Court, has pretty much resembled a building site as re-development work has been carried out in near Sheffield town centre.

2. Love Street

It may not look the part - but what address could be more romantic than Love Street. In recent years however, the address, behind Sheffield Crown Court, has pretty much resembled a building site as re-development work has been carried out in near Sheffield town centre. Photo: Google

With its romantic name, Valentine Road sounds the ideal place for couples to share tender moments. And those beautiful trees at the end of the street add the the aura. PIcture: Google

3. Valentine Road

With its romantic name, Valentine Road sounds the ideal place for couples to share tender moments. And those beautiful trees at the end of the street add the the aura. PIcture: Google Photo: Google

With songs like Chapel of Love among the most romantic, what could be a better district of Sheffield for couples than Chapeltown? Picture: Google

4. Chapeltown

With songs like Chapel of Love among the most romantic, what could be a better district of Sheffield for couples than Chapeltown? Picture: Google Photo: Google

