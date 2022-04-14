Sikh devotees walk at the Gurdwara Panja Sahib during the annual 'Baisakhi' festival, a spring harvest festival for Sikhs and Hindus, in Hasan Abdal on April 14, 2022. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

Vaisakhi or Baisakhi, is the first day of the month of Vaisakh and is celebrated annually on April 13 or 14. It is a celebration of spring harvest, which also marks the start of Punjabi New Year.

It also marks the date when Sikhism was born as a collective faith.

In 2022, it will be celebrated on Thursday, April 14.

Additionally, it commemorates the establishment of the Khalsa order. It advocates for justice and equality, as well as the development of a more just and equal society.

Members pledge to wear the five articles of faith and to meditate everyday. Additionally, they have direct access to their Sikh spiritual guide.

How is Vaisakhi traditionally celebrated?

Many Sikhs visit a place of worship (Gurdwara) during Vaisakhi to pray and religious services are held. Following prayer, Sikhs typically dress in vibrant traditional attire and march through the streets in parades.

There is hymn-singing, dancing, and chanting in a procession called Nagar Kirtan.

Sikhs typically gather in the evening for a traditional Indian meal with family and friends.

They also give out free food in a tradition called 'Langar'. Everyone, from all walks of life, is invited to join and share a vegetarian meal.

Although Sikhs are not required to be vegetarian, this is to ensure that any visitor to the temple, whatever the dietary restrictions of their faith, can eat in the langar.

How do you wish someone a Happy Vaisakhi?

There are many ways to wish someone a Happy Vaisakhi on this day.

"May Waheguru bestow upon you development, health, and tranquility on this harvest festival. Have a blessed Baisakhi!”

"Have a wonderful harvest festival. May God shower you with blessings."

"I wish you a very Happy Baisakhi. May Wahe Guruji accept your good deeds, bring all the years full of love and contentment."

"Hope the harvest brings endless joy and happy moments. Warm wishes on Vaisakhi!"

"May Waheguru bless you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest.”