US Powerball jackpot: Nearly £10m of lottery prizes unclaimed after South Yorkshire winner missed deadline

The biggest lottery jackpot in history is up for grabs tonight, but there are still millions of pounds of unclaimed winnings in the UK.

By Robert Cumber
4 hours ago - 2 min read

Earlier this year, a £1 million winning EuroMillions ticket bought in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, went unclaimed as the deadline passed without the holder coming forward, meaning the money was added to the pot for National Lottery-funded projects across the UK. There are still several winning ticket-holders elsewhere in the UK for whom time is running out to claim their prizes – including one of £7.4m.

Those winning ticket holders are being sought as the world waits to see who will win the £1.7 billion US Powerball jackpot, which is the biggest in history, tonight. That prize draw is open for British players to enter through Lottoland. The UK’s biggest-ever EuroMillions winner scooped £195m in July, and the EuroMillions jackpot on Friday stood at an estimated £139m.

Sheffield has previously been named as number five on the list of the UK cities with the most lottery winners. The city’s biggest ever National Lottery winners are believed to be Sheffield United fans Ray and Barbara Wragg, who scooped £7,649,520 in January 2000. They became renowned for giving away much of their fortune to many good causes. Barbara sadly died in 2018, aged 77

Nearly £10m worth of winnings from National Lottery tickets bought in the UK have yet to be claimed, after a £1m EuroMillions winner in South Yorkshire failed to claim their prize before the deadline. Picture by Getty Images

Below are the unclaimed winning National Lottery tickets as of Monday, November 7, including when and where in the UK they were bought, and the deadline for the money to be claimed. Players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or by visiting the website national-lottery.co.uk.

Lotto – £1,000,000 – bought in Herefordshire on May 14, 2022 – deadline to claim is November 10, 2022 – draw number 2754 – winning numbers 12, 15, 21, 24, 39, 50 and Bonus 35

Lotto – £7,440,150 – bought in Wolverhampton on June 18, 2022 – deadline to claim is December 15, 2022 – draw number 2764 – winning numbers 11, 14, 36, 39, 42, 59 and Bonus 21

Set For Life – £10,000 every month for 1 year – deadline to claim is February 11, 2023 – bought in London Borough of Havering on August 15, 2022 – draw number 357 – winning numbers 8, 10, 18, 21, 40 and Life Ball 9

EuroMillions – £66,729.80 – deadline to claim is February 15, 2023 – bought in London Borough of Ealing on August 19, 2022 – draw number 1556 – winning numbers 2, 9, 13, 19, 38 and Lucky Stars 2, 6

EuroMillions – £1,000,000 – deadline to claim is March 8, 2023 – bought in Borough of Tewkesbury on September 9, 2022 – draw number 1562 – winning numbers TDJL68325

EuroMillions – £112,345.20 – deadline to claim is March 8, 2023 – bought in Tonbridge & Malling on September 9, 2022 – draw number 1562 – winning numbers 17, 23, 24, 26, 27 and Lucky Stars 4, 9.

