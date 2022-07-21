Owner of winning £1M EuroMillions ticket bought in South Yorkshire misses deadline to claim prize

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, has today announced that the £1,000,000 European Millionaire Maker prize from the special EuroMillions draw on January 21, 2022, when an incredible 100 millionaires were made in one night, has remained unclaimed for more than 180 days after the draw took place.

The ticket-holder bought their EuroMillions ticket in Doncaster and the deadline for the ticket-holder to claim their prize was at midnight on July 20, 2022.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Unfortunately, I can confirm that the ticket-holder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this substantial amount of money.

The winner of a winning £1m EuroMillions prize bought in Doncaster has missed the deadline to claim the cash

“However, the money will now add to the more than £30M raised each week for National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.”

Andy continued: “We’re in the middle of an amazing week for UK EuroMillions players. The UK’s biggest ever winner was created on Tuesday night (July 19) when one lucky UK ticket-holder scooped the incredible £195M jackpot and Friday night’s special EuroMillions draw will see a guaranteed 22 UK millionaires created on Millionaire Maker.

“Get your ticket early to be in with a chance of becoming an instant millionaire in time for the weekend!”