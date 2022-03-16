Labour’s MP for Sheffield South East, Clive Betts, questioned Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government in the House of Commons yesterday amid 'various holes and issues' with the scheme to help Ukrainians fleeing to the UK.

He said the minister should have released details for funding support for local authorities and whether that support extends to all those that come over from Ukraine under the different schemes.

On Monday, the Government announced that households in the UK will be given initial 'light touch' checks and paid £350 a month if they take in specified persons under the scheme.

He said sponsors could bring any Ukrainian to the UK for a minimum of six months to live in their home.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities also announced that local authorities will get an additional £10,500 per refugee for support services, with more for school-aged children.

Prior to the start of the initiative, only Ukrainians with family ties to the UK were eligible to apply for visas granting access to employment and benefits.

Mr Betts then asked the Government to shed light on individuals who come over as family members, but their families cannot accommodate them in their home.

Government always ‘trying to play catch up’

He said that the levelling up secretary was unable to answer these questions directly, although he promised further announcements to address the concerns raised.

Clive Betts MP commented “I find it utterly bewildering that the Government have not published a clear and detailed plan on this yet.

“The situation is urgent, and the need is dire, but we still seem to have a government caught off-guard, always trying to play catch up.

“This shouldn’t be happening, we have had the Afghanistan crisis where lessons should have been learnt, and the war in Ukraine has not appeared out of thin air.

“It strikes me that this Government have no interest in being proactive, instead waiting for situations to force their hand and require them to react far too late.”