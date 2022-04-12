After hearing of a project to send a van to a friend in Ukraine during a service at St Thomas Philadelphia Church, Andrew Foulkes decided he would like to help.

Inspired by his motto, ‘prayer should lead to action’, Andrew got involved in the project and attempted to find a van to send to Ukraine. After speaking to church leaders, he was donated an unused van.

Andrew Foulkes is collecting monetary and supply donations to take across to Poland in a van for Ukrainians.

Andrew will be driving to Poland with the van to hand it over to his friend, who will then use the van to evacuate Ukrainian civilians from the besieged areas, such as Mariupol.

Whilst organising this journey, Andrew hatched a new idea to even further the aid for Ukrainians.

"Whilst we were taking the van, we would like to fill it with things that he would find helpful,” said Andrew.

“So we asked him for a list of things, and now we are asking people to either donate items or money – because we can also give them money as some of the supplies they can get cheaper in Poland and Ukraine.”

Andrew will drive the van, filled with supplies, to Poland, and the supplies will be distributed among those that require them. The van will then be used to evacuate civilians from besieged areas.

Andrew’s plan is to begin the journey next week, on Monday, April 18.

The items they are asking people to donate are:

- Packets of paracetamol/ibuprofen tablets

- Liquid paracetamol (i.e. Calpol)

- Flu tablets/capsules

- Nasal spray

- Tourniquets

- A Generator

- Cup a Soups (mushroom & tomato)

- Pot Noodles

- Tea

- Coffee (instant)

- Condensed milk

- Powdered milk

Donations of these supplies can be made at either the S6 Foodbank, St Thomas Philadelphia, Cross Gilpin Street, Sheffield on Monday to Friday from 8am to 3pm, or St Luke's Church, Lodge Moor (Blackbrook Rd entrance), Sheffield on Monday to Thursday from 9.30am to 6pm and Friday until 4pm.