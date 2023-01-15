Her name may be Italian for ‘beautiful’ – but this Sheffield pet dog is shortlisted for the ugliest pooch in the country.

Bella is one of seven pets which have been listed for the for the title of Britain’s ugliest dog, after hundreds of animals were put forward by their owners for the competition, run by photography company ParrotPrint.com.

The winner will get a professional makeover and photo session.

Matt Dahan, founder of ParrotPrint.com said: “We received hundreds of entries and these seven were the ones who made our eyes hurt when we looked at them. There really are some ugly mutts out there in the UK and we hope our contest will celebrate the best of them.

“We were clear from the outset that no pretty pets need apply and these seven certainly could not be described as good looking in any way, shape or form. Now our judges have the tough task of choosing exactly which of these mutts is the most offensive to look at. We will select one of these pets for the coveted title of Britain’s ugliest dog and they will win a makeover and photo session.

“Let’s see if we can transform the winning ugly dog into a beautiful pooch and brighten up its owner’s life at the same time. There have been a number of TV shows where humans get tarted-up and given a makeover so we thought it would be fun to do the same thing for a dog.

“We believe we can transform them into something truly beautiful and give their owners a fantastic photoshoot experience too. We look forward to selecting the winner and sharing their photoshoot experience with the world when we hope to show that every dog is beautiful no matter how ugly they might first appear.”

The contest is now closed to new entries. The seven shortlisted dogs will be assessed and a winner announced in February. The other six finalists with Bella, a six-year-old pug, are: Marnie, a French Bulldog from Wiltshire; Winston George, a British Bulldog from the Midlands; Peggy, a Pug Chinese Crested Mix from East Yorkshire; Jazz, a Brusston from Wales; Roger, a Pug, Toy Poodle and Ugly Boi cross from West Yorkshire; Milo, a Blue French Bulldog from Kent.

