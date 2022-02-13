The brussels griffon called Proshka now has a worldwide following on the back of pictures posted on social media by his owner, Stefani Doherty, with some fans asking if she has been feeding him after midnight.

Cute Proshka looks like he is scowling in pictures, and he has around 16,000 followers.

Proshka, who looks like Gizmo from Gremlins, now has a world wide following on the back of pictures posted on social media by his owner. Pictures: Stefani Doherty / https://www.instagram.com/griffy.girl/

Stefani, who lives near Stocksbridge, shares pictures and videos of her dogs on her @griffy.girl page on Instagram - but says Proshka has been the big online hit.

She says he is a happy dog who loves attention, despite his grumpy face.

Stefani has been posting pictures of her pets since June 2020 – but she says being a PA to a dog wasn’t how I imagined my life panning out!

Gremlins was a hit film in the 1980s, about rare creatures called Mogwai, which turn from cute creatures which look like Proshka into naughty monsters. Gizmo was the well behaved one which did not become a monster.

It went on to spark two sequels.

Dog also said to look like Chewbacca, The Grinch, Oscar the Grouch, and ET

Proshka has also been compared to Chewbacca, from Star Wars, and Dr Seuss character The Grinch, Oscar the Grouch, the muppet which lived in a bin on Sesame Street, and even ET from the famous Steven Spielberg film from the 1980s.

The two-year-old has been with his owners since he was two four months old.

Dance teacher Stefani, who has 10 dogs and four pigs, said: “We can’t go anywhere with him without people stopping us and asking about him.”

“He is the happiest dog despite his grumpy face.”

His owner has dressed him up in cute costumes for videos she has posted, including Danny from Grease and Peaky Blinders' characters.

Stefani got her first dog Ruby, after seeing the breed in the Jack Nicholson film As Good As It Gets.

One follower on Instagram: said: “This little muffin looks like Gizmo's twin - it is so obvious.”

Another said: “Looks more like a Gizmo than an Ewok. So precious!”

Another added: “Bravo – Don't feed after midnight!!!”