UFOs spotted in skies over South Yorkshire as woman urges others to come forward with sightings

A woman has urged others to come forward after spotting UFOs in the skies over South Yorkshire.

Andrea McDanielson Neal spotted two ‘long dark grey objects’ moving through the skies over the Thorne area on Thursday morning – and is now wanting to find out if anyone else saw the mysterious objects.

She says she saw the UFOs at around 10.55am on Thursday as she drove between Bawtry and Finningley.

She said: “I saw 2 UFOs over Thorne way. Wonder if anyone else has?

“They were two long, flat dark grey objects. They were moving fast then stopping suddenly before moving again.

“They did this movement three times, then trees blocked my view.

“They looked slightly cloud like, but very smooth fast movement.

She didn’t manage to get any photos or videos of the objects, as she was driving at the time.

She added: “They were quite high up, near high clouds. Looked around seven miles plus miles away perhaps.

