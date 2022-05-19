The Euros Roadshow comes to Sheffield on Saturday May 21 at the Peace Gardens, before heading to Rotherham on Sunday.

The Euro Roadshows are an exciting festival of football celebration featuring a skills zone, live music from local bands and also the Women’s Euro 2022 trophy at the event.

Being a Saturday, BBC will also film its Football Focus Live from Sheffield peace gardens for the opening event, and will feature England star and regular host, Alex Scott, alongside guests Dion Dublin and Fara Williams.

The UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Roadshow comes to Sheffield this weekend. Picture: Sheffield City Council

There will also be a chance to win tickets for the Euro tournament this summer with eight of the games being hosted in South Yorkshire, including a quarter-final and a semi-final.

Supported by Sheffield City Council, the event is family-oriented with free events that will showcase the very best of football, fitness and music.

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, executive member for development, culture and regeneration at Sheffield City Council, said: "We've been planning for and getting excited about the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 for a long time, but with just 50 days to go and the national Roadshow kicking off in Sheffield this Saturday the countdown really is on."The Roadshow is a chance for our communities to come together and get involved. Everyone is invited regardless of where you come from, how old you are and what your ability is, we want to see the Peace Gardens packed out with people soaking up the festival atmosphere, being inspired and having a go."We're honoured to welcome Football Focus to Sheffield – the home of football - for a live broadcast direct from our city centre where the action will be happening all around them and the excitement will be clear for everyone to see."This is just a taste of what's to come when the tournament begins in July and with so much sporting talent on show, together we're creating opportunities for young people and paving the way for Sheffield's future female footballing legends."

Tournament director Chris Bryant, said: “We are delighted to be kicking off our series of roadshows in Sheffield & Rotherham.

“We want to make 2022 a really special year for women’s football. These roadshows are all about bringing the national game to local communities and giving people a chance to get involved.

“They are a great day out for all the family, whether you want to try some new skills or learn more about the tournament and the women’s game in a fun environment.”

Entertainment will be on offer throughout the event, including local DJs performing live along with other acts and exciting line-ups. There will be an opportunity to have photos taken with the tournament trophy.

It is not just an event for football fans, but an unmissable event too for non-football fans to get the feel of the sport and the tournament whilst enjoying local entertainment.