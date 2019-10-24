U2 star Bono reportedly spotted in Sheffield bar tonight
U2 superstar Bono has reportedly been spotted in a Sheffield bar this evening.
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 8:20 pm
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 8:24 pm
The singer was supposedly pictured enjoying a drink and speaking to a group of people in the Head of Steam pub in the city centre.
The man in the image, dressed in all black and wearing Bono’s trademark sunglasses, certainly looks like the Dublin rocker.
It is important to note that Bono’s son Elijah Hewson is also in the city tonight as his band Inhaler are playing at the 02 Academy.
U2, famous for hits like Desire and New Year’s Day, have sold an estimated 175 million records worldwide.