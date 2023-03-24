World champion boxer Tyson Fury and his wife, Paris, have announced they are expecting their seventh child.

The news was announced just weeks after his half-brother Tommy became a father for the first time when girlfriend, Molly Mae Hague, who he met on Love Island, gave birth to a baby girl, named Bambi.

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson and his wife have six children – Venezuela, aged 12; Prince John James, nine; Prince Tyson II, four; Valencia, three; Prince Adonis Amaziah, two and Athena who was born prematurely in August 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in 2022, Tyson visited Sheffield’s Jessop Wing maternity unit as a thank you after one of his sons was treated there as a baby.

Tyson Fury and his Doncaster-born wife, Paris, are forever grateful to the Jessop Wing maternity unit for the care one of their children received there. Paris is now pregnant with the couple's seventh child

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said at the time: “It is truly amazing the work done by the team at Jessops. I would like to thank all of them for their hard work and dedication. I know first-hand how great they are for families.”

Tyson's wife, then Paris Mulroy, grew up in a traveller family in Doncaster, with Tyson having grown up in a traveller family in Manchester. They met at a wedding when Paris was 15 and then again at Paris’ 16th birthday party and became an item soon after.

When they dated they used to go to the cinema and ice skating most weekends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the early stages of her relationship with Tyson, Paris said in an interview: “He was my first boyfriend as I was not allowed a boyfriend until the age of 16. He is the only boyfriend I have had.

“Tyson would train in boxing during the week and then come and see me at the weekend. I would always be so excited at the thought of seeing him.”

The pair tied the knot at St Peter In Chains Catholic Church in Chequer Road in 2008 in front of 400 guests. It was followed by a reception at The Stables in High Melton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad