Founded by friends Nic Sowden and Rachel Hirst, ‘In Good Company’ aims to bring women together for an evening of delicious food, relaxed conversation and inspiring stories whilst effortlessly connecting them with like-minded, local females they most probably never knew existed.

Key to the event will be an informal panel conversation with a number of ambitious and fascinating women who are proud to call Sheffield home, touching on navigating life as a woman in today’s hectic world.

Co-founder Rachel said: “Having both recently entered uncharted waters - motherhood and freelance life - we found ourselves wanting to make new connections with Sheffield females in similar boats but away from cliquey, corporate or generic settings and groups.

“In Good Company helps overcome the challenge of making new connections at different life stages by providing a delectable social setting to create such links.

“By opening this up to everyone from independent business owners and creatives to freelancers and mums, we’re excited to see the awesome yet effortless female affinities this fresh event will create in our home city.”

In Good Company co-founder Nic, added: “We want the event to combine life’s simple pleasures whilst highlighting and connecting the fabulous females that make up the city.

“There are no name badges or awkward introductions, just a beautifully immersive evening that provides time for oneself to indulge in amazing food, relatable conversations and uplifting tales.”

The debut In Good Company event will take place at The Mowbray, Kelham Island, on Thursday, June 23 and will feature an Italian summer grazing feast alongside creative contributions from some of the city’s female talent.

Guest panellists for the evening include Grace Tindall, co-founder of children’s retailer Scandiborn, BBC Radio Sheffield presenter and spoken word poet Sile Sibanda and Lydia Lakemoore, otherwise known as ‘The Organic PT’, a medical herbalist and personal trainer.

Tickets to the event cost £45 per person.