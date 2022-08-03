The Star earlier this year shared 67-year-old Paul Williams’ appeal for his pet Doberman Hesther, who disappeared on June 6 while the two were taking a walk through Ridgeway.

Yesterday, almost two months later, he shared the devastating news that the adorable eight-year-old he affectionately calls ‘Pop Pops’ had passed away.

Mr Williams, who described his emotional state during the long hunt for Hesther as ‘the darkest place I’ve ever been’, had reached out for help through social media and volunteer groups such as K9-SAR and Dog Lost.

The search for missing Doberman Hesther ended in heartbreak

Sharing the heartbreaking news on Facebook, in the words of Hesther, he wrote: “I’m home now. Thank you for everything you did to help my family look for me. Sorry things didn’t turn out differently but it was my time you see. I really did have the best time a dog could have. I was pampered beyond belief. I had them in the palm of my paw!”

Special mention was given to everyone at K9-SAR, which has nearly 8,000 members on its Facebook group and has helped reunite countless humans with their missing pets, saying ‘my dad thinks you’re great’.

She signed off: “Got to go now. It’s play time. Oh, and then we’ve got to play some more and then it’s BBQ time!”