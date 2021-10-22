These are the best places in Sheffield to live - according to our readers

So we asked Star readers on Facebook and Twitter if they could live anywhere in Sheffield where would that be?

You responded in your hundreds following a survey by estate agency Hamptons which put Sheffield second in the top 10 in demand neighbourhoods in England where bidding wars are pushing up house prices.

Here are 10 of your favourite places in our property hotspot city.

You can also watch the video – https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x82osaq – on our Dailymotion channel.

1. Woodseats Pamela Ejogbamu said: "I’ve lived at Woodseats and now live in Meersbrook. Love both areas. Great people, great shops, parks, cafes, restaurants - I couldn’t imagine living anywhere else now." Photo: Jim Gibbs Photo Sales

2. Norton Lees Gail Wilson said: "Where I live now is Norton Lees, very quiet, friendly and everyone pulls together. Beautiful views too." Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3. Gleadless Valley Mum Melissa Francis-Edge said: "I've lived in a lot of areas and I'm happy on Gleadless Valley. A lot of bad things are said about the area but it's actually a close community and I like it here!" Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

4. Crosspool Photographer Paul Wray said: "Crosspool, where I grew up!" Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales