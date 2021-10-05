Rita Alexandra Bento Magni was waiting for her children at home time outside Phillimore Community Primary School on Monday (October 4) when she was hit and killed by a spinning car following a collision. She was 30.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed two men, both aged 21, have been arrested in connection with the collision.

Now, an appeal has been launched for anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it to contact police on 101, quoting incident 486 of October 4.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A woman has died following a collision between two vehicles and a pedestrian yesterday (Monday 4 October) in Sheffield.

“It is reported that the collision took place at about 2.53pm at the junction of Chapelwood Road and Phillimore Road.

“As a result of the collision, one of the vehicles left the road and made contact with a pedestrian, a woman in her 30s, at a bus stop.

“Emergency services attended but despite the best efforts of paramedics, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“An investigation is ongoing and two men, both aged 21, have been arrested in connection with the collision.”

Parents from the nearby Phillimore Community Primary School were to gather at the scene of the accident at 2.45pm today to lay flowers.