The junction of Phillimore Road and Eleanor Street was taped off by police yesterday (October 4) following the tragic collision at 2.45pm as parents gathered for home time outside Phillimore Community Primary School.

It is understood the victim – Rita Alexandra Bento Magni, aged 30, of Staniforth Road – was resting at a bus stop while waiting for her children when a car driving north on Phillimore Road collided with another vehicle pulling out of Fitzmaurice Road.

Rita Alexandra Bento Magni's family have described her as a "kind, caring" person and an "excellent mother".

The north-bound car span out of control and tragically hit the woman at the bus stop.

Despite the efforts of members of staff from the school, neighbours and ambulance crews, the mum-of-two was pronounced dead at the scene.

Today, Rita’s family spoke to The Star as they laid flowers at the scene of the accident.

Her brother in law, Muhammad Amir, said: “She was an excellent person. She was a caring mother and wife.

“She was polite, kind and always smiling. She was very good to everyone. She had good relations with her neighbours and the teachers, and they knew her because she was always smiling.

“We’re heartbroken. We are in shock. It feels like a dream. We cannot believe what has happened.”

Parents will reportedly come together at 2.45pm today (October 5) to lay flowers at the junction.

An air ambulance and emergency services were called Phillimore Road, but tragically Rita was pronounced dead at the scene.

This morning, parents outside the school gates in Darnall tried to come to terms with the shocking death.

One mum, who asked not to be named, told the Star: “It’s just so tragic. I could not get to sleep last night thinking of it. My daughter was crying a lot last night too.

“The road wasn’t cleared until late last night. The police were here a long time.

“We’re going to get together to lay flowers later.”

One resident who came out to help Rita after the accident said: “I heard a loud bang and came out to see what had happened. It was horrible.

“Someone called 999 straightaway but the ambulance didn’t get here until 3.05pm. We just tried to help but there was anything we could do until the ambulance arrived.

“An air ambulance arrived too but she had already passed away when it got here.”

The driver of the northbound vehicle was reportedly arrested following the collision. South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.

Headteacher at Phillimore Community Primary School, Gillian Briggs, said: “At the end of the school day yesterday a tragic incident occurred outside the school. We are aware that the police are investigating and we are unable to give more information at this time.

“The school thanks the staff, parents and members of the community who responded so quickly and tried to help until the emergency services arrived.