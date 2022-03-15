Sheffield City Trust, which manages 17 venues across the region including Ponds Forge, Sheffield Arena and the English Institute of Sport, has escaped insolvency today after receiving a £7m bailout from the council.

The not-for-profit organisation – formerly known as Sheffield International Venues – will now provisionally hand over control to the city council in August 2024.

It comes after years of financial struggles at the trust, in which time it has kept afloat with millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money.

What does Sheffield City Trust announcement mean for shows at Sheffield Utilita Arena?

One of the venues under Sheffield City Trust’s care is Sheffield Utilita Arena on Broughton Lane, which is one of South Yorkshire’s most prolific venues for live music concerts, sports events and stand up comedy.

The council is yet to confirm if the trust’s financial situation means any shows and gigs at its City Hall and Arena venues are at risk of being scrapped.

Sheffield Arena was renamed the Utilita Arena Sheffield in a new seven-figure partnership with energy brand Utilita.

Should that happen - and there is currently no indication it will – that would be especially unlucky for some events after also being postponed or cancelled during the Covid-19 restrictions of the past two years.

What shows and events are coming up at Sheffield Utilita Arena?

World famous musicians, national events and touring stage shows have been booked for Sheffield Utilita Arena in the coming months.

This week, international rap star Stormzy is set to play the venue on March 22 as part of his world tour. The long-awaited gig was cancelled in 2021 due to coronavirus.

To the delight of thousands of fans, April 19 will see smash hit Little Mix play Sheffield on their Confetti Tour, supported by September and Denis Coleman.

The Script are booked for June 2 for their Greatest Hits tour, followed by Andrea Bocelli on September 25 for the Believe World Tour.

Rounding off the long list of superstars playing the arena in 2022 are Westlife on their Wild Dreams tour on November 28 – while in 2023, Justin Bieber will come to Sheffield on February 22 while Shawn Mendes will play in July.

Legendary comedian Steven Coogan will perform as Alan Partridge Live on April 30 on his Stratagem UK tour, while musical entertainer Bill Bailey will bring his En Route to Normal stageshow to the arena on May 14 after it was rescheduled from January.

Other events include the annual visit by Premier League Darts on May 12 after it was rescheduled from 2020, featuring Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright, reigning Premier League champion Glen Durrant and World Champion and world number one Gerwyn Price.

And for parents and children everywhere, PAW Patrol Live: Race to the Rescue are playing three shows on August 12.

In sports, the venue is Sheffield’s famous host to games for the Sheffield Steelers ice hockey team, who have five games in the coming months.