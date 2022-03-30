The Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings star is on the shortlist for Leading Actor at the awards night on May 8, 2022.

The nomination comes after he played the leading role as the guilty-ridden inmate Mark Cobden in BBC’s ‘Time’, a performance The Guardian labeled “astonishing”.

Sheffield's-own Sean Bean has been nominated for Leading Actor at this year's BAFTAs for his role in BBC's gritty crime drama 'Time'.

In fact, he is in competition for the award with co-star Stephen Graham, who acted opposite Sean as the straight-shooting prison guard Eric McNally. He is up for the prize for his starring role in Channel 4’s ‘Help’.

But both actors are facing stiff competition for the most glamorous night of the year in British television.