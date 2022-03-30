TV BAFTAs 2022: Sheffield's Sean Bean is nominated for role in Time alongside Steven Graham
Sheffield’s own Sean Bean has earned a top nomination at this year’s BAFTAs his role in gritty prison drama ‘Time’.
The Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings star is on the shortlist for Leading Actor at the awards night on May 8, 2022.
The nomination comes after he played the leading role as the guilty-ridden inmate Mark Cobden in BBC’s ‘Time’, a performance The Guardian labeled “astonishing”.
In fact, he is in competition for the award with co-star Stephen Graham, who acted opposite Sean as the straight-shooting prison guard Eric McNally. He is up for the prize for his starring role in Channel 4’s ‘Help’.
But both actors are facing stiff competition for the most glamorous night of the year in British television.
Other Leading Actor nominations include Olly Alexander for his heartbreaking role in ‘It’s a Sin’, David Thewlis in ‘Landscapers’, Hugh Quarshie in ‘Stephen’ and Samuel Adequnmi in ‘You Don’t Know Me’.