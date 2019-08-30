TV and radio star Sara Cox returns to Sheffield for Back In Time filming
TV and radio favourite Sara Cox has returned to Sheffield for further filming for BBC time travel show Back In Time.
The Radio 2 drivetime presenter spent time in front of the cameras in Meersbrook yesterday for filming of the show which has transformed a Sheffield corner shop into a series of differently styled emporiums, showing how the face of British shopping has changed over the decades.
She told her Twitter followers: “In Sheffield. Filming “Back in Time for the Shop” - I’m pretty tired and already wondering how many times I’ll say “shorner cop” today. I reckon 3.”
The shop, which has been titled Ardern and Son, is situated on the corner of Norton Lees Road and Derbyshire Lane and crews have spent the last few months constantly changing the appearance of the shop to show how it would have looked from Victorian times right up to the modern day.
It has had a number of different guises – from a traditional off licence to a 50s ice cream parlour, with the star returning to the city on an intermittent basis to film sequences for the show which is scheduled to be screened next year.
The programme will follow the exploits of a Sheffield family chosen to run the shop through more than 100 years of history.