Sheffield's Back In Time shop transformed again as filming for TV time travel show continues
This is the latest transformation of a Sheffield corner shop that’s being taken on a journey through time.
Time travel TV show Back In Time is being filmed at a shop in Meersbrook in the city and the building has now been transformed into a 1950 style ice cream parlour.
The show, presented by radio and TV favourite Sara Cox, has has already seen the shop on the corner of Derbyshire Lane and Norton Lees Road go through a number of other guises in recent weeks, showing how shopping has changed in the city from Victorian times up to the current day.
The BBC TV show takes families back in time to see how people lived, worked and enjoyed their leisure time in days gone by.
The shop has been named Ardern and Son and was originally an off licence.
The latest instalment of the BBC Two reality show will see participants experience first-hand what life was like behind the counter and will take viewers from the Victorian era through wartime rationing and the swinging 60s to the 80s, 90s and beyond.
Previous series of the show include Back in Time for Dinner, which involved a culinary trip through the decades, and Back in Time for School, looking at how life in the classroom has changed over the years.
The show is expected to air next year.
Photos by Barry Smith