Turtle Bay Sheffield: Two free cocktails for city students in special £10 giveaway offer
Students in Sheffield can treat themselves to two free cocktails at a city bar and restaurant, thanks to a special offer.
Turtle Bay is giving away two free cocktails to students in a no-strings attached £10 gift from the Caribbean restaurant and bar. The offer runs until the end of November.
The gift can be spent in any Turtle Bay restaurant - there’s no minimum spend associated and it can be used seven days a week from 9.30pm, during Turtle Bay’s Late Night Happy Hour. It can be used on any food or drink item.
To get the £10 gift, students simply need to sign up for the Turtle Bay app at https://turtlebay.co.uk/students. Once downloaded, the £10 gift will be waiting to be enjoyed.
There’s no better time for students to take advantage of this gift, because alongside Turtle Bay’s already infamous drinks options, five more new cocktails have just launched – Caribbean Candy Sour, Dessert Island, Tobago Tea Jamrock Punch and Tingwray.