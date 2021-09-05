Tributes pour in after Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding dies aged 39

The singer revealed last August that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

Her mother Marie announced the death today on Instagram and described her ‘beautiful’ daughter as ‘a bright shining star’.

The caption under the black-and-white image of a smiling Harding said: “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away.

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding, who has died aged just 39 (pic: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images)

“Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year.

“It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved.

“I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.”

Among those paying tribute was former Big Brother host Davina McCall, who called her ‘a star from the get go, hugely fun and outgoing yet also somehow fragile’.

TV presenter Vernon Kay described Harding as ‘the driving energy in the room’ on social media.

Reality TV star Calum Best has spoken of the ‘crazy fun times and adventures’ they shared.

He said on Twitter: “Jesus this one hits home, so damn sad, so young.

“I hope u rest In peace Sarah we had some crazy fun times and adventures.

“U will be so very missed. Sending so much love to ur mom.”

JLS star Oritse Williams tweeted: “Heartbreaking to hear that Sarah Harding from Girls Aloud has just passed away after a long battle with cancer. The times we met she was always so bubbly, such a big beautiful personality. My sincerest sympathies and heart goes out to Sarah’s friends, family & band members.”

Alesha Dixon has described Sarah Harding as a ‘shining star’.