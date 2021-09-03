Historic Spa 1877 Turkish baths in Sheffield city centre set to reopen after two years

Spa 1877 on Victoria Street, just off Glossop Road, has been shut since September 2019, with its owner Steve Wilkinson blaming a controversial bus gate for costing it hundreds of thousands of pounds in lost revenue.

The property, which was once part of the Glossop Road Baths but became Spa 1877 following a £1.5 million renovation, was put up for sale for £695,000 in 2019 before going back on the market last year to let with a guide price of £75,000 per year.

Steve Wilkinson says he is 'delighted' Spa 1877 in Sheffield city centre is reopening

Mr Wilkinson said the premises, in which the Turkish baths date back 150 years, have now been let and are expected to reopen soon as a spa.

He said the lease had been signed in June by someone who was ‘looking to invest some time and effort into Sheffield city centre’.

"I’m delighted it’s going to be reopening. It will be a slightly different business model to reflect the changing times but I understand they’re planning to keep the name,” he added.

It is not known at this time exactly when the spa will reopen, though it is expected to do so by the end of the year, and the new leaseholder has yet to respond to our enquiries.

As well as the Turkish baths, the property boasts 11 beauty treatment rooms, an aroma steam room and an ice cave.