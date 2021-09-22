Tributes paid to Sheffield Royal British Legion stalwart who was ex-Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineer

Maurice passed away September 3 at the age of 89 after a long term illness.

Marice was born in 1932 in the Wybourn area of Sheffield.

He was husband to Mary, they married in 1953 and stayed married until Mary sadly passed away in 2013

Maurice Stapleton

Together they had three children Graham, Tina, and Debbie, with 7 grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

From there he went to work in the building trade, after which he went on to work on the Railway, as a painter and decorator before retirement.

A keen Wednesday fan.

Maurice Staples

“He supported Sheffield Wednesday, my son-in-law is a Unitedite ,and they used to have banter,” said Debbie, his youngest daughter.

Maurice also enjoyed gardening and keeping fish.

“He liked his gardening, he kept fish in a pond outside ,and he had tropical fish inside,” said Debbie.

Maurice with his family

He also attended and paraded at the Remembrance ceremony , at the Cenotaph in Barker's Pool for many years, right up until Covid restrictions stopped him from attending.

Debbie said” he sold Poppies in the Peaks for quite a few years,and he did the parade upto Covid,- was the last he did .

Bless him, he was so out of breath, I don’t know how he did it.

“That was the last one he did because of Covid , obviously it’s coming around again and he’s not here bless him. He did it for several years.” said Debbie.

Maurice Pemberton

Maurice’s funeral is to be held Monday September 27 at 1230.pm at Rotherham Crematorium, Ridgeway, Rotherham S65 3NN

Pat Davey said “I hope that as many of you as possible will be able to attend to form part of a Guard of Honour or to carry a Standard.

“The normal Ceremony will take place with - hopefully - at least one Standard meeting the Hearse and leading it to the Crematorium - and Standards keeping guard over Maurice during the Service which will include the Sounding of The Last Post and Reveille and the recitation of the Exhortation.”

It’s hoped representatives from the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers will be in attendance.