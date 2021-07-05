Veterans brave the wet weather to mark Armed Forces Day in Sheffield
Veterans braved wet weather at the weekend for events to celebrate the British Armed Force.
The event was a greatly scaled back version due to Covid restrictions.
Speakers in Sheffield included the Deputy Lord Mayor Sioned-Mair Richards, Councillor Tony Damms, Sheffield Council's military champion, and Pat Davey from the Royal British Legion.
There was also music from the Ashby Little Big Band.
Other attendees included Second World War veteran Cyril Elliot, aged 101. Cyril was took part in the D Day landings on June 6 1944.
He also has vivid memories of the Sheffield Blitz from which he was lucky to survive.
Roy Aston, 98, of Waterthorpe enjoyed Armed Forces Day despite the damp conditions.
Roy served in Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers ‘REME’ during the Second World War, with service in Italy.
Also attending were Chris and and Terry Burden who both served 22 years in the Navy and Army respectively.
Their brother Robert from the Royal Engineers served 17 years and is also a first Gulf war veteran.
All three brothers served in Northern Ireland at the same time.
Gwyneth Wilkinson from the Frechville British Legion, served eight years in the Women's Royal Army Corp and was in Aden during the Radfan Uprising in 1963.
Gwyneth also served in Cambodia during the Vietnam war. Following that she also saw service in Germany during the Cold War.
After leaving the regular Army she completed 24 years with the Territorial Army at Hurlfield Road.