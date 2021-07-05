Veterans brave the wet weather to mark Armed Forces Day in Sheffield

The event was a greatly scaled back version due to Covid restrictions.

There was also music from the Ashby Little Big Band.

Roy Ashton and Gwyneth Wilkson at Armed Forces Day Peace Gardens

Other attendees included Second World War veteran Cyril Elliot, aged 101. Cyril was took part in the D Day landings on June 6 1944.

He also has vivid memories of the Sheffield Blitz from which he was lucky to survive.

Roy Aston, 98, of Waterthorpe enjoyed Armed Forces Day despite the damp conditions.

Roy served in Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers ‘REME’ during the Second World War, with service in Italy.

Roy Ashton and Gwyneth Wilkinson having a dance Armed Forces Day

Also attending were Chris and and Terry Burden who both served 22 years in the Navy and Army respectively.

Their brother Robert from the Royal Engineers served 17 years and is also a first Gulf war veteran.

All three brothers served in Northern Ireland at the same time.

Cyril Elliot 102 WW2 Veteran and Blitz survivor, and holder of the National Order of the Legion of Honour.

Gwyneth also served in Cambodia during the Vietnam war. Following that she also saw service in Germany during the Cold War.

After leaving the regular Army she completed 24 years with the Territorial Army at Hurlfield Road.

Terry and Chris Burden both served 22 years in the Army and Navy respectively , with their brother Robert who served 17

Armed Forces Veterans

Cyril Elliot 101 at Armed Forces Day

Deputy Mayor Sioned-Mair Richards speaks at Armed Forces Day eevent.

Armed Forces Veteran

Ashby Little Big Band

Pat Davey Armed Forces Day

Armed Forces Day