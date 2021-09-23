Tragically, the South Yorkshire mum’s family has now confirmed her body has been found.

Her daughter, Laura Smith, wrote in a Facebook post yesterday: “It is with broken hearts that we sit here together in Tenerife and must unfortunately update that this morning mum’s body was found.

Ashley Williams was reported missing on the island of Tenerife by her family on September 20.

“We are beyond devastated, and ask at this time you give us the privacy to process this and facilitate bringing her home.”

The family’s appeal had been widely shared on social media, with Laura and husband Paul Williams reaching out to the public to contact them.

Ms Smith thanked everyone for their “support, comments and prayers”.