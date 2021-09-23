Body found in search for South Yorkshire mum missing missing on Tenerife
The family of a South Yorkshire mum who went missing on Tenerife have thanked the public for their “support and prayers” after the search ended in finding her body.
Ashley Williams, from Barnsley, was last seen in Los Gigantis on Monday, September 20, at around 1am.
Tragically, the South Yorkshire mum’s family has now confirmed her body has been found.
Her daughter, Laura Smith, wrote in a Facebook post yesterday: “It is with broken hearts that we sit here together in Tenerife and must unfortunately update that this morning mum’s body was found.
“We are beyond devastated, and ask at this time you give us the privacy to process this and facilitate bringing her home.”
The family’s appeal had been widely shared on social media, with Laura and husband Paul Williams reaching out to the public to contact them.
Ms Smith thanked everyone for their “support, comments and prayers”.
Mrs Williams is understood to have been previously of the Flanderwell area.