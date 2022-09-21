Thousands of runners will take over the Steel City this Sunday (September 25) for the annual event.

The famous race is as much for the crowds as it is for the participants, and every year runners say the thing that keeps them going is the cheers and support of Sheffield people all around them.

With four days to go, there are still places to fill for anyone who wants to take on the challenge – here’s how you can get involved.

Thousands of participants gather at the Start and Finish on Arundel Gate in 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How can I take part in the Sheffield 10k?

The annual race raises tens of thousands of pounds for charities like Macmillan, St Luke’s Sheffield Hospice, and Cavendish Cancer Cure.

All you have to do to take part is book a place online with one of the race’s partnered charities.

Sheffield's Man with the Pram John Burkhill during the Sheffield 10K in 2019. There are still places to run the race and support local charities.

A full list of charities partnered with the Sheffield 10k this year can be found on the Sheffield 10k website.

One thing to consider though is that most charities will also ask you to meet a minimum fundraising target by the day of the race.

For example, Sheffield Children’s Hospital is asking all participants to raise £200 to support their cause.

But with four days to go, that’s plenty of time to get a bucket rattle going.

Sheffield 10k 2019. Pictured is the first woman home Elaine Livera. Participants can still get in on the 2022 race before September 25.

Which charities can I run for, how much will it cost and how much do I need to raise?

You can book a place on the Sheffield 10k through a number of options.

Please note - only people aged 15 and over will be allowed to participate in the run.

Standard entry – The normal entry fee through the website is £33, but if you are a UK Athletics Club member, you’ll only have to pay £31.

A full list of partnered charities can be seen here.

From there, you can partner with a number of charities when setting up your fundraising.

However, as outlined below, a number of charities are offering discounted entry frees if you can meet their minimum fundraising goals.

Sheffield Children’s Hospital – to sponsor Team Theo and support hospital care for children, you will need to pay a £22 entry fee and meet their £200 fundraising goal. Click here for more information.

Sheffield Hospitals Charity – Support healthcare in the Steel City by running for SHC with a £20 sign up fee, and then meet their £100 fundraising goal. Click here for more information.

Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All – To support the Jane Tomlinson Appeal and raise money for children living with cancer, you can buy a place for £25 with no minimum fundraising goal. For more information, click here.

Sheffield Churches Council for Community Care – The SCCCC are running to combat loneliness and isolation. Runners can join their team for free if they can meet their £100 fundraising goal. Email [email protected] for more information.

Macmillian Cancer Support – You can run for Macmillan with no registration fee if you can mee their £150 minimum fundraising goal. Click here for more information.