Sheffield 10k: Here's how you can still land a place at this weekend's famous Steel City race
The Sheffield 10k will return to the city centre this weekend – and it’s still not too late to be a part of it.
Thousands of runners will take over the Steel City this Sunday (September 25) for the annual event.
The famous race is as much for the crowds as it is for the participants, and every year runners say the thing that keeps them going is the cheers and support of Sheffield people all around them.
With four days to go, there are still places to fill for anyone who wants to take on the challenge – here’s how you can get involved.
Most Popular
-
1
Landseer Close Gleadless: Boy, 14 and man stabbed and BB gun fired at house in Sheffield street
-
2
Spinkhill Avenue, Richmond: Sudden road closure in Sheffield suburb leads to bus services being diverted
-
3
Fans wanted by police following disorder at play-off match between Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest
Read More
How can I take part in the Sheffield 10k?
The annual race raises tens of thousands of pounds for charities like Macmillan, St Luke’s Sheffield Hospice, and Cavendish Cancer Cure.
All you have to do to take part is book a place online with one of the race’s partnered charities.
A full list of charities partnered with the Sheffield 10k this year can be found on the Sheffield 10k website.
One thing to consider though is that most charities will also ask you to meet a minimum fundraising target by the day of the race.
For example, Sheffield Children’s Hospital is asking all participants to raise £200 to support their cause.
But with four days to go, that’s plenty of time to get a bucket rattle going.
Which charities can I run for, how much will it cost and how much do I need to raise?
You can book a place on the Sheffield 10k through a number of options.
Please note - only people aged 15 and over will be allowed to participate in the run.
Standard entry – The normal entry fee through the website is £33, but if you are a UK Athletics Club member, you’ll only have to pay £31.
A full list of partnered charities can be seen here.
From there, you can partner with a number of charities when setting up your fundraising.
However, as outlined below, a number of charities are offering discounted entry frees if you can meet their minimum fundraising goals.
Sheffield Children’s Hospital – to sponsor Team Theo and support hospital care for children, you will need to pay a £22 entry fee and meet their £200 fundraising goal. Click here for more information.
Sheffield Hospitals Charity – Support healthcare in the Steel City by running for SHC with a £20 sign up fee, and then meet their £100 fundraising goal. Click here for more information.
Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All – To support the Jane Tomlinson Appeal and raise money for children living with cancer, you can buy a place for £25 with no minimum fundraising goal. For more information, click here.
Sheffield Churches Council for Community Care – The SCCCC are running to combat loneliness and isolation. Runners can join their team for free if they can meet their £100 fundraising goal. Email [email protected] for more information.
Macmillian Cancer Support – You can run for Macmillan with no registration fee if you can mee their £150 minimum fundraising goal. Click here for more information.
St Luke’s Sheffield’s Hospice – Places to run for St Luke’s cost £22 each or £20 for groups of 4 or more. Click here for more information.