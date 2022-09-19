Tragedy as South Yorkshire man Daniel Bowman dies on anniversary holiday with wife
A wife has been left heartbroken at the death of her husband on a holiday abroad to celebrate their wedding anniversary.
Daniel Bowman, originally from Doncaster, was on holiday in Bulgaria with his wife Kelly when tragedy struck.
The couple, who lived in Leeds after Daniel moved from South Yorkshire to be with his wife, had been married for three years.
Daniel, aged 32, fell ill during their trip at the start of September and passed away three days ago.
He had been on life support in intensive care and his family had been desperately trying to fly him home for treatment in the UK but he died beforehand.
They set up an online fundraising page to help with the tens of thousands needed to cover the flight, medical bills and other expenses racked up while self-employed Daniel was unable to work.
Now they will also need to cover the cost of his funeral and repatriation costs.
So far over £11,000 has been donated to help the family who said in an update on their GoFundMe page “life can be so cruel”.
They added: “When will this nightmare end? Thank you all again for your support and donations.”
Daniel died after developing sepsis.
Speaking beforehand, when she set up the fundraiser, Daniel’s aunt, Sam said: “My nephew Daniel who is 32 is currently in intensive care in Bulgaria fighting for his life. He was on holiday with his wife Kelly when he was suddenly taken poorly. He has developed sepsis which is now slowly shutting his body down.”