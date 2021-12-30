Fawziyah had recently discovered she was pregnant and had been on a brief trip in Edinburgh with her husband Kashif Anwar, whom she had been married to for about eight months, when she lost her life.

The 31-year-old died at Arthur's Seat, the highest point in Holyrood Park, which overlooks the city of Edinburgh.

Following her death, 27-year-old Kashif was arrested and charged with Fawziyah’s murder.

Fawziyah Javed, a University of Sheffield graduate, died in an incident in September

He has not yet entered a plea and is being held in custody while awaiting his trial date.

Despite struggling to come to terms with the abrupt loss of their only child, Fawziyah’s devastated parents, Yasmin and Mohammed Javed, from Headingley, Leeds, have vowed to continue her legacy.

'Our whole world has collapsed'

Yasmin, 54, said Fawziyah studied law at University of Sheffield from 2008 to 2011, and then pursued her career as a solicitor in Leeds, where she was born and raised.

During her time in Sheffield, she took up a part time job in the Marks and Spencer store in the city.

She then got married in December 2020 and was pregnant when she lost her life.

Yasmin said: “I couldn't believe it. Our whole world has collapsed. She was our only child and she was having her first child.

“I still can't believe it. It's like my worst nightmare...I think my tears have dried up because I've been crying so much.

“She was the perfect child. Everybody that knew her says what a wonderful, amazing person she was. Our life is finished.”

The bereaved mum said her daughter was 'the kindest, most loving' person and would be involved in charity work despite her busy schedule as a solicitor.

She said: “Since small, she was a very loving and kind girl, and always willing to help people...she was really, really caring and she would bond with just anybody.”

Fawziyah's charity work continues

She said Fawziyah was involved in lots of charity work and had helped various charities over the years. And now, her parents want to continue her good deeds in her honour.

The charities that Fawziyah had volunteered for included Mosaic, Penny Appeal, Basic Human Rights, Read Foundation, Muslim Women Network UK and Muslim Youth Helpline.

She had also volunteered her time at Intouch Foundation, West Yorkshire Police and the Citizens Advice Bureau.

Yasmin said: “Since her death, we have donated money to the homeless people in Edinburgh and we have also donated money towards the hospital for Christmas toys.

“We've also donated to feed the homeless in Leeds and abroad, we are building water pumps in her name in Gambia and donating to orphanages in Pakistan.”

In addition to that, the family are building a house in Syria in Fawziyah's name. They are also now in the process of arranging a tribute to Fawziyah with the University of Sheffield.