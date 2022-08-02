Lochlan Wood, 9, took part in a white-collar boxing event on Saturday, July 16 to raise money for a charity of his choice.

A white-collar boxing match is an event anyone can take part in and for which no boxing license is needed to participate in. They are usually hosted to raise funds for a selected to charity.

Lochlan has raised £700 through the white collar boxing event.

The event was hosted by Pop Haywood and Lochlan was eager to take part as he really wanted to raise money for one particular cause close to his heart.

"Lochlan was asked to take part in a charity boxing match and I asked him what charity he wanted to raise money for,” said Samantha Wood, Lochlan’s mother. “I suggested the RSPCA or something – but he just came out with ‘I want to raise money for all the boys and girls at the gym who haven’t got the things I’ve got, like gloves or water bottles’.

"It amazed everyone with the charity he wanted to choose.”

On the day, Lochlan boxed with a boy the same age as him and raised money for Riley’s Kids in Need, wanting the children at his gym to have the same stuff and opportunities as himself.

Through the event, Lochlan raised £700 for the gym, which Lochlan and Pop Haywood presented to the gym with a large cheque.

Lochlan’s story and kindness touched the heart of one Sheffield man, who decided to really reward Lochlan for his efforts.

After seeing what Lochlan was doing via his JustGiving page, John Spooner donated £100 to Lochlan’s cause, Riley’s boxing and fitness centre. In addition to this, John wanted to do even more for Lochlan and so not only gave him a £20 gift voucher for JD Sports, John also bought him a trophy with his named engraved to congratulate him for his achievements.