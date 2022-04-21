The show is part of BBC Radio 1Xtra’s UK Touchdown Tour and will feature artists and DJs from the city.

The show will also feature interviews with two Sheffield-born music legends: DJ, producer and songwriter, Toddla T, as well as MC and producer, Coco.

DJ Target (photo: BBC RADIO 1XTRA’s TOUCHDOWN TOUR 2022)

It will also feature the music of a number of undiscovered artists from the city.

DJ Target will dedicate his entire show to Sheffield between 7pm and 9pm as part of BBC Radio 1Xtra’s UK Touchdown Tour, which will see the station touchdown in a total of 22 different cities in April including Sheffield, Newcastle, Cardiff, Manchester, Brighton, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Belfast and Liverpool.

For each show, BBC Radio 1Xtra sources tracks using BBC Music Introducing’s extensive network of local ‘Introducing’ shows and features the music of undiscovered and emerging artists from the cities chosen for the broadcasts.

DJ Target says: “I’m so excited to take the Touchdown Tour to Sheffield. At 1Xtra, we’re all about finding and supporting the best new talent wherever they are in the UK and there are some incredible artists coming up in Sheffield’s scene right now.”

He added: “This tour is an amazing way for us to connect with the region and shine a spotlight on the city. Make sure you tune in tonight!”